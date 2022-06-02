ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announces awards for 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects. The projects will deliver enough clean, affordable energy to power over 620,000 New York homes for at least 20 years, according to Hochul.

As the state’s largest land-based renewable energy procurement to date, these projects will spur over $2.7 billion in private investment and create over 3,000 short and long-term jobs across the state. Hochul says New York’s goal is to obtain 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030 while on the path to a zero-emission grid by 2040 as required by Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

These 22 large-scale solar and energy storage projects aim to strengthen the state’s current pipeline of renewables to power over 66% of New York’s electricity from renewable sources. New York’s advancement of renewable energy has resulted in significant private investment, new jobs, and economic development for local communities in more than 30 counties across the state, says Hochul.

The 22 large-scale renewable energy projects by region are:

Capital Region Stern Solar: Stern Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Schaghticoke, Rensselaer County. Fort Edward Solar Farm: Fort Edward Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Fort Edward and Argyle, Washington County. Scotch Ridge Solar: Scotch Ridge Solar LLC, a Nexamp affiliate, will build a 20-megawatt solar facility in the town of Duanesburg, Schenectady County. ELP Stuyvesant Solar: ELP Stuyvesant Solar LLC, an East Light Partners affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Stuyvesant, Columbia County. Easton Solar Farm: Easton Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 20-megawatt solar facility in the town of Easton, Washington County. ELP Rotterdam Solar: ELP Rotterdam Solar LLC, an East Light Partners affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility in the town of Rotterdam, Schenectady County.

Central New York Harvest Hills Solar 2: ConnectGen Cayuga County LLC, a ConnectGen affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Genoa and Venice, Cayuga County. SunEast Scipio Solar: SED NY Holdings LLC, a SunEast Development affiliate, will build an 18-megawatt solar facility in the town of Scipio, Cayuga County.

Mohawk Valley Mill Point Solar 2: ConnectGen Montgomery County LLC, a ConnectGen affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the town of Glen, Montgomery County. SunEast Flat Creek II Solar: SunEast Flat Creek Solar LLC, a SunEast Development affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the town of Root, Montgomery County. Newport Solar Farm: Newport Deerfield Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 130-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Deerfield, Marcy and Newport, Oneida, and Herkimer County. Foothills Solar Farm: Foothills Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 40-megawatt solar facility in the town of Mayfield, Fulton County. Columbia Solar Energy Center: Columbia Solar Energy Center LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 350-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located energy storage in the towns of Columbia and Litchfield, Herkimer County.

North Country Rich Road Solar Energy Center: Rich Road Solar Energy Center LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 240-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Canton, St. Lawrence County. Fort Covington Solar Farm: Fort Covington Solar LLC, a Boralex affiliate, will build a 250-megawatt Solar facility with 77 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Fort Covington, Franklin County. Roosevelt Solar: ReneSola Power Holdings LLC, a ReneSola Power affiliate, will build a 19.99-megawatt Solar facility with 2 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Massena, St. Lawrence County. Moss Ridge Solar: Moss Ridge Solar 1 LLC, a Borrego Solar affiliate, will build a 60-megawatt solar facility in the town of Dekalb, St. Lawrence County.

Southern Tier Yellow Barn Solar: Yellow Barn Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 160-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Lansing and Groton, Tompkins County.

Western New York Ridge View Solar Energy Center: Ridge View Solar Energy Center, LLC, an EDF Renewables affiliate, will build a 350-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Hartland, Niagara County. Bear Ridge Solar: Bear Ridge Solar LLC, a Cypress Creek Renewables affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt solar facility in the town of Cambria and Pendleton, Niagara County. Alfred Oaks Solar: Alfred Oaks Solar LLC, a Northland Power affiliate, will build a 100-megawatt Solar facility with 20 megawatts of co-located Storage in the town of Alfred, Allegany County. York Run Solar: York Run Solar LLC, a CS Energy affiliate, will build a 90-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Busti and Kiantone, Chautauqua County.



The contracts include an index REC structure to help cushion customers against potential spikes in energy prices so that when electricity prices rise, Tier 1 program costs go down. The average statewide bill impact for the typical residential customer will be approximately $0.13 per month once the projects are in operation, says Hochul.