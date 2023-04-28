SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and other top executives including New York Governor Kathy Hochul spoke in Downtown Syracuse, Friday, April 28.

At the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse, where the governor, top Micron executives and the Onondaga County Executive are gave an update on the massive project.

The company plans to invest up to 100-billion dollars over the next 20-plus years to build a new megafab in Clay, to make computer chips. They all took a trip to the site at White Pine Commerce park this morning, where they say digging has begun.

The CEO has also announced the environmental survey has started.

