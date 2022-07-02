ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Governor signed landmark legislation to strengthen gun laws and restrict the carrying of concealed weapons on a list of “Sensitive Locations.” This law will now institute a default “No Concealed Carry” of firearms unless private property owners and businesses expressly allow a person to possess a firearm, rifle, or shotgun on their property.

Governor Kathy Hochul has worked closely with the legislature to devise the following Legislation, which would strictly regulate concealed carry weapons while staying within the confines of the NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision.

The law will take effect on September 1, 2022. In addition, an appeals board will be created for those applicants whose license or renewal is denied or revoked to take effect on April 1, 2023.

Although certain locations are always unsafe for guns, this legislation makes concealed carry in sensitive locations a punishable crime. Sensitive locations include:

Airports

Bars and restaurants that serve alcohol

Courthouses

Daycare facilities, playgrounds, and other locations where children gather

Educational Institutions

Emergency shelters, including domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters

Entertainment venues

Federal, state, and local government buildings

Health and medical facilities

Houses of worship

Libraries

Polling sites

Public demonstrations and rallies

Public transportation including subways and buses

Times Square

Further legislation establishes new eligibility requirements and expands disqualifying criteria for those seeking concealed carry permits. In addition to enhancing safe storage of firearms requirements, background checks for all ammunition purchases, and amends body armor purchase ban.