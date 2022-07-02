ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Governor signed landmark legislation to strengthen gun laws and restrict the carrying of concealed weapons on a list of “Sensitive Locations.” This law will now institute a default “No Concealed Carry” of firearms unless private property owners and businesses expressly allow a person to possess a firearm, rifle, or shotgun on their property.
Governor Kathy Hochul has worked closely with the legislature to devise the following Legislation, which would strictly regulate concealed carry weapons while staying within the confines of the NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision.
The law will take effect on September 1, 2022. In addition, an appeals board will be created for those applicants whose license or renewal is denied or revoked to take effect on April 1, 2023.
Although certain locations are always unsafe for guns, this legislation makes concealed carry in sensitive locations a punishable crime. Sensitive locations include:
- Airports
- Bars and restaurants that serve alcohol
- Courthouses
- Daycare facilities, playgrounds, and other locations where children gather
- Educational Institutions
- Emergency shelters, including domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters
- Entertainment venues
- Federal, state, and local government buildings
- Health and medical facilities
- Houses of worship
- Libraries
- Polling sites
- Public demonstrations and rallies
- Public transportation including subways and buses
- Times Square
Further legislation establishes new eligibility requirements and expands disqualifying criteria for those seeking concealed carry permits. In addition to enhancing safe storage of firearms requirements, background checks for all ammunition purchases, and amends body armor purchase ban.