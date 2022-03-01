Gov. Hochul warns of high energy costs

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being warned of high energy costs as fuel prices continue to skyrocket.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the state is continuing to see a surge in energy supply prices, which is impacting utility bills for residents. This is due to the rising costs of natural gases.

In response, Governor Hochul confirmed that New York’s utility regulator has sent letters to all major electric and gas utilities, requiring them to increase their outreach and education efforts with customers.

“The extreme utility bill increases all of us are seeing are having a serious impact on our household budgets, and in response, we are taking action,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “I have directed the Department of Public Service to ensure all the major electric and gas utilities in the state work with customers, and in particular, our most vulnerable residents to protect them from volatile pricing and educate them about resources available to them.”

The first letter was sent on February 11 to Con Edison, New York’s largest utility, urging it to review it billing practices and better communicate with its customers. The Governor’s Office confirmed that Con Edison responded on February 25, saying that it would comply.

The second letter was sent on March 1 to all other major electric and gas utilities, calling on them to take steps to “communicate proactively, protect customers, and mitigate costs impacts wherever possible.”

Governor Hochul added that the Public Service Commission and Department of Public Service will continue to warn customers of projected increases in supply prices, potential impacts to customers’ utility bills, and the assistance programs that are available.

Additional HEAP benefits are also available this winter to households in New York in need of heating assistance.