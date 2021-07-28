Governor Cuomo announces $900,000 in grants awarded to parks, trails and historic sites across the state

NEW YORK, (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $900,000 in grants to support 30 not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and public lands.

The program is funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund and supports partner group efforts to raise private funds for capital projects.

“New York’s beautiful state parks, trails, public lands and historic sites offer world-class outdoor recreational opportunities that continue to support tourism and grow local economies,” Governor Cuomo said.

Various locations across the Finger Lake and Southern Tier region will be part of the grant. Letchworth State Park will receive $50,700 in order to restore and preserve 18 iconic Civilian Conservation Corps.

Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park will receive $16,200 to fund a campaign and marketing plan to assist in public relations and fundraising; while the Catharine Valley Trail will receive $13,500 to remedy trail erosion.

Parks & Trails New York is the leading statewide advocate for New York’s parks and trails, working with grassroots groups for 35 years to strengthen public-private partnerships and improve New Yorker’s health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space. For more information, visit www.ptny.org.