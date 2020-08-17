Governor Cuomo expected to issue guidance for reopening gyms Monday

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state is expected to issue guidance on how gyms can safely reopen in new york. Gym owners across the state have been anxiously awaiting updates from the Governor about when they can exercise indoors again.

The owner at The Hot Yoga Spot in Albany, Jess Fuller, said she is not getting her hopes up just yet, but is anxious to open her doors as soon as Governor Cuomo gives the green light.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, I am really hopeful that we get some news,” she said.”Fitness business owners, myself included, we have saying this whole time were not looking to go back to the way things were, that’s not what were asking for, we just want the right to do what every other business in the state has the right to do for months.”

Fitness facilities have been closed down since March and many owners say they can’t take much more.

Many gyms will remain in financial limbo. this issue is compounded with Governor Cuomo calling gyms, “Highly problematic,” the New York State Fitness Alliance group sent a nearly 10-page plan going into great detail regarding masking, social distancing, and sanitation protocols, for members and employees.

The fitness alliance also pointed out that many other indoor industries have been allowed to operate while gyms remained closed, and that other health problems like obesity and heart issues could be getting worse while we deal with the pandemic.