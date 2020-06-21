Governor Cuomo gives coronavirus update for NYS

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New York City will reportedly enter Phase Two of reopening on Monday and the Mid-Hudson region remains on track to enter Phase Three on Tuesday. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other data points are always available here.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Hospitalizations: 1,142

Deaths: 15

ICU Hospitalizations: 332

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 664, or .98 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY New York City 1.10% 1.10% 1.20% Capital Region 1.00% 0.70% 0.40% Central New York 1.30% 0.60% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.00% 1.10% 0.40% Long Island 0.80% 1.10% 1.00% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.10% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 1.50% 1.80% 1.00% North Country 0.10% 0.40% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.20% 0.40% 0.30% Western New York 0.70% 0.80% 0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 664 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 387,936 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 387,936 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,054 1 Allegany 58 0 Broome 668 3 Cattaraugus 115 2 Cayuga 108 0 Chautauqua 116 1 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 139 0 Clinton 100 0 Columbia 451 0 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 90 0 Dutchess 4,138 11 Erie 7,004 24 Essex 41 0 Franklin 27 0 Fulton 243 0 Genesee 222 0 Greene 256 1 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 136 2 Jefferson 84 1 Lewis 23 1 Livingston 123 0 Madison 345 2 Monroe 3,498 11 Montgomery 106 0 Nassau 41,479 36 Niagara 1,192 4 NYC 212,446 385 Oneida 1,393 15 Onondaga 2,666 22 Ontario 240 1 Orange 10,648 10 Orleans 276 1 Oswego 173 4 Otsego 82 0 Putnam 1,301 0 Rensselaer 524 3 Rockland 13,504 9 Saratoga 533 2 Schenectady 754 5 Schoharie 57 1 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 64 0 St. Lawrence 216 0 Steuben 261 0 Suffolk 40,972 64 Sullivan 1,437 2 Tioga 140 0 Tompkins 175 1 Ulster 1,754 4 Warren 261 0 Washington 244 0 Wayne 143 0 Westchester 34,521 35 Wyoming 93 0 Yates 41 0

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York