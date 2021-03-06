Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 hospitalizations reportedly dropped below 5,000 for the first time since December 8. There were 4,954 COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, the lowest number since December 7. The single-day positivity rate dropped to 2.80%, the lowest number since November 21.
“Protecting New Yorkers and saving lives has always been our top priority, and we’re seeing significant progress in reducing the spread of COVID while vaccinating residents as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “As the COVID numbers decrease, we’ve been able to slowly open the valve and let economic activity increase, but we still have a lot of work to do to defeat this beast once and for all. Our vaccine distribution network is equipped to handle far more vaccines than the state currently receives, and there’s no doubt we’ll be able to kick vaccinations into overdrive once the supply increases. It’s also critical that we continue making the vaccine accessible to all New Yorkers. We’re going to get through this pandemic together, but we need everyone to continue taking it seriously and staying vigilant.”
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 273,132
- Total Positive – 7,647
- Percent Positive – 2.80%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.15%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,954 (-80)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -491
- Patients Newly Admitted – 601
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 1,012 (-18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 694 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 149,481 (+558)
- Deaths – 78
- Total Deaths – 38,970
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|106
|0.01%
|35%
|Central New York
|48
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|174
|0.01%
|40%
|Long Island
|834
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|497
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|76
|0.02%
|39%
|New York City
|2,926
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|51
|0.01%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|83
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|159
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|4,954
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|234
|192
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|178
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|252
|36%
|Long Island
|855
|666
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|683
|419
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|61
|29%
|New York City
|2,607
|2,059
|23%
|North Country
|55
|22
|57%
|Southern Tier
|126
|63
|50%
|Western New York
|545
|327
|40%
|Statewide
|5,861
|4,239
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.88%
|1.92%
|1.96%
|Central New York
|0.87%
|0.92%
|0.91%
|Finger Lakes
|1.75%
|1.83%
|1.80%
|Long Island
|4.18%
|4.21%
|4.19%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.12%
|4.15%
|4.19%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.54%
|1.65%
|1.60%
|New York City
|3.98%
|3.94%
|3.94%
|North Country
|2.61%
|2.61%
|2.62%
|Southern Tier
|0.72%
|0.73%
|0.75%
|Western New York
|1.85%
|1.98%
|1.94%
|Statewide
|3.12%
|3.16%
|3.15%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|5.14%
|5.27%
|5.11%
|Brooklyn
|4.32%
|4.46%
|4.25%
|Manhattan
|2.59%
|2.71%
|2.73%
|Queens
|4.39%
|4.46%
|4.23%
|Staten Island
|4.43%
|4.72%
|4.62%
Of the 1,674,380 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,180
|66
|Allegany
|2,924
|5
|Broome
|15,384
|108
|Cattaraugus
|4,489
|15
|Cayuga
|5,428
|7
|Chautauqua
|7,425
|23
|Chemung
|6,480
|12
|Chenango
|2,487
|13
|Clinton
|3,761
|20
|Columbia
|3,443
|9
|Cortland
|3,231
|24
|Delaware
|1,573
|13
|Dutchess
|22,900
|106
|Erie
|66,604
|260
|Essex
|1,363
|3
|Franklin
|2,160
|18
|Fulton
|3,424
|6
|Genesee
|4,473
|14
|Greene
|2,700
|7
|Hamilton
|285
|0
|Herkimer
|4,601
|13
|Jefferson
|4,891
|19
|Lewis
|2,096
|11
|Livingston
|3,599
|10
|Madison
|3,893
|11
|Monroe
|53,274
|107
|Montgomery
|3,244
|12
|Nassau
|151,970
|643
|Niagara
|15,508
|46
|NYC
|735,394
|4,079
|Oneida
|19,896
|30
|Onondaga
|32,733
|52
|Ontario
|5,898
|22
|Orange
|38,029
|182
|Orleans
|2,472
|5
|Oswego
|6,106
|19
|Otsego
|2,470
|39
|Putnam
|8,539
|36
|Rensselaer
|9,205
|45
|Rockland
|39,546
|222
|Saratoga
|12,190
|44
|Schenectady
|11,010
|32
|Schoharie
|1,243
|2
|Schuyler
|872
|1
|Seneca
|1,648
|8
|St. Lawrence
|5,689
|45
|Steuben
|5,581
|19
|Suffolk
|165,879
|590
|Sullivan
|4,863
|18
|Tioga
|2,854
|18
|Tompkins
|3,509
|9
|Ulster
|10,279
|41
|Warren
|2,907
|17
|Washington
|2,397
|17
|Wayne
|4,528
|6
|Westchester
|109,951
|435
|Wyoming
|2,879
|12
|Yates
|1,023
|1
Friday, 78 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,970. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|9
|Broome
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|11
|Manhattan
|11
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|12
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Suffolk
|6
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|4