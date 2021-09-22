Governor Hochul announces plans for Ubiquity Solar to establish U.S. manufacturing at former IBM Huron Campus in Broome County

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Albany, N.Y. Hochul is preparing to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ENDICOTT, N.Y., (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Canadian firm Ubiquity Solar Inc. will establish its U.S. solar photovoltaic manufacturing operations at the former IBM site in the village of Endicott in Broome County.

For the initial phase of the project, the company expects to repurpose 800,000 square feet of space at the former campus, representing an approximately $61 million investment, including site renovations, equipment, and installation.

“The Southern Tier has become a hub for next-generation energy research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing, and Ubiquity Solar’s decision to establish its U.S. operations in Endicott is yet another indicator of the region’s bright future,” Governor Hochul said.

“It is through forward-thinking projects like this that we are helping to spur economic development across Upstate New York, ensuring a more sustainable future for generations to come,” she said.

Additionally, Ubiquity Solar is expected to create up to 150 highly skilled jobs in the region. With the site redevelopment already underway, the company expects to be fully operational at the Endicott campus by the end of 2022.

“We are excited to establish our U.S. manufacturing operations in the Southern Tier,” said Ian MacLellan, CEO of Ubiquity Solar. “We know that New York State is business-friendly, has a skilled workforce, and is committed to taking strong actions on climate and sustainability, making it the right location for the first phase of our U.S. expansion strategy.”

In the project’s first phase, it is expected that the increase in capacity gained from the former-IBM site will enable Ubiquity Solar to produce 1.5 MWp of advanced space-grade PV cells for aerospace customers and 350 MWp of utility-grade PV cells for the power generation market in 2022.

Currently, in the USA, the average size of a new PV system on a single-family residence is 7kWp, meaning the initial production line of 350MWp could power 50,000 average-sized homes.

Ubiquity Solar is a North American-based company focused on the photovoltaic and related materials markets. Operating in the solar industry since 1996, it has developed proprietary PV technology that enables a unique close-coupled, vertically integrated, regionally focused business model.