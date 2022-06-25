NEW YORK (WWTI) — On Saturday President Joe Biden signed a landmark gun violence bill in response to mass shootings that have occurred across the country.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion costs will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools.

In early June Governor Kathy Hochul signed a 10-bill package into legislation that established stricter gun control laws throughout the state. Governor Hochul applauded the Biden Administration for their work to pass federal gun safety legislation in a press release on June 25.

“For far too long, this country has been plagued by an epidemic of mass violence, taking the lives of members of our own community in Buffalo and innocent school children in Uvalde, Texas,” Governor Hochul said. “I applaud President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, and the New York Delegation for their work to pass the most significant federal gun safety legislation in nearly three decades.”

Governor Hochul highlighted what the legislation addresses and how it will contribute to protecting residents. However, she also urged further action regarding gun regulation throughout the country.

“While the bill does not take every action we need, it is an important step in the right direction. Strengthening federal background checks, criminalizing straw purchasing and gun trafficking, closing the boyfriend loophole, and investing in our children’s mental health are significant steps that will immediately save lives,” Governor Hochul stated. “I urge Congress to follow our lead, and take further actions to make the nation safer for all.”