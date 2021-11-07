Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The weather is getting colder, and friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we’ve made so far,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way out of this pandemic, and I encourage parents and guardians to please get your children vaccinated soon so we can all enjoy the holidays safely this year.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 173, 651
  • Total Positive – 4,603 
  • Percent Positive – 2.65% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.53% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,805 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 222 
  • Patients in ICU – 392 (-10) 
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 229 (-1) 
  • Total Discharges – 209,877 (+269)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 25 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,789 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,181
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 27,742,948
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 111,486 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,716 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.8% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.1% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.1% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region ThursdayNovember 42021 FridayNovember 52021 SaturdayNovember 62021 
Capital Region4.03%4.09%4.32%
Central New York4.52%4.67%4.61%
Finger Lakes5.90%6.26%6.48%
Long Island2.33%2.40%2.45%
Mid-Hudson1.86%1.84%1.85%
Mohawk Valley4.66%4.84%5.11%
New York City1.04%1.09%1.11%
North Country5.43%5.60%5.58%
Southern Tier3.06%3.31%3.42%
Western New York5.92%6.14%6.29%
Statewide2.37%2.46%2.53%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC ThursdayNovember 42021 FridayNovember 52021 SaturdayNovember 62021 
Bronx0.87%0.86%0.90%
Kings1.23%1.30%1.30%
New York0.77%0.82%0.86%
Queens1.11%1.14%1.16%
Richmond1.35%1.38%1.38%

Yesterday, 4,603 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,565,923. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany32,14668
Allegany5,19052
Broome25,90098
Cattaraugus8,50337
Cayuga9,04923
Chautauqua13,14850
Chemung11,64344
Chenango4,94723
Clinton7,23922
Columbia5,1906
Cortland5,68732
Delaware3,82331
Dutchess36,40149
Erie111,900448
Essex2,63430
Franklin4,61630
Fulton6,91140
Genesee7,58038
Greene4,5864
Hamilton4691
Herkimer7,32954
Jefferson9,78841
Lewis3,8106
Livingston6,20039
Madison6,62016
Monroe88,521399
Montgomery6,38722
Nassau217,726208
Niagara25,36093
NYC1,104,661888
Oneida30,071125
Onondaga54,811184
Ontario10,06561
Orange59,00097
Orleans4,77324
Oswego12,55038
Otsego4,83916
Putnam12,7169
Rensselaer15,70272
Rockland54,04935
Saratoga21,555100
Schenectady17,65767
Schoharie2,43910
Schuyler1,68512
Seneca2,8556
St. Lawrence11,47585
Steuben10,90952
Suffolk244,348327
Sullivan8,80221
Tioga5,59637
Tompkins6,79830
Ulster17,76032
Warren6,05951
Washington5,20657
Wayne8,85843
Westchester144,94384
Wyoming4,66524
Yates1,77312

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

County New Deaths 
Albany2
Broome2
Dutchess2
Erie3
Jefferson1
Kings2
Montgomery1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Suffolk2
Tioga1
Wayne1

Yesterday, 20,104 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,451 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region771,2201,040
Central New York598,332478
Finger Lakes784,6321,397
Long Island1,952,1381,842
Mid-Hudson1,510,3112,013
Mohawk Valley301,061262
New York City6,980,81010,528
North Country279,107186
Southern Tier402,6151,176
Western New York862,3541,182
Statewide14,442,58020,104

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region708,941463
Central New York556,492407
Finger Lakes731,851579
Long Island1,746,5942,686
Mid-Hudson1,342,5881,121
Mohawk Valley279,950293
New York City6,257,73310,644
North Country253,036156
Southern Tier370,896402
Western New York794,787700
Statewide13,042,86817,451

