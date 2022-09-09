ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed five bills into law designed to support 9/11 survivors, their families, and the families of victims ahead of the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

“New Yorkers will never forget the horrific events of September 11, 2001 — and we will never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the civilians and first responders whose lives were forever changed,” Governor Hochul said on September 9, 2022. “As we mark the twenty-first anniversary of the terror attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, I am honored to sign these five new laws that will support and honor those whose lives were transformed on that terrible day.”

The five bills affect Workers’ Compensation Claims, Victim Compensation Funds, and Disability Claims, One bill will also name a part of the State Highway System to honor a volunteer firefighter who responded to the attacks:

Legislation (S.6810/A.7425) Establishes Alternative Method for Victim Compensation Fund Awards

Legislation (S.6812/A.7426) Requires the Victim Compensation Fund Award to Process Injury Claims Equally to Death Claims

Legislation (S.9370/A.9922A) Provides a Presumption for Workers’ Compensation Claims for Any Health Impairment or Death for Those Who Participated in the World Trade Center Rescue, Recovery and Clean-up Operations

Legislation (S.9294A/A.10416) Extends the Deadline for Filing Disability Claims for a Qualifying World Trade Center Condition

Legislation (S.8273/A.7057-B) Designates a Portion of the State Highway System as the “Port Authority Police Officer James W. Kennelly Memorial Highway”

More details on how each bill will affect survivors and their families can be found here.