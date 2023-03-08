ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a forty-million dollar increase for district attorneys and training opportunities to boost police staffing. During a stop in Rochester, she explains that over one-hundred thousand dollars would be allocated for the club’s teen center. She claims that efforts like these made last year are working to bring crime down.

“This year Just looking in just the last two months, 2023 and 2022 comparison, we had thirty-nine people shot in the city of Rochester, in that two-month period alone. So far that number is now nineteen. Nineteen too many but the trend has been reversed,” the Governor said.

The Governor’s budget proposal is currently being debated by lawmakers; it would take effect in early April.