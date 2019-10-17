Governor Wolf’s OT expansion rule heads to a vote

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is scaling back a proposal to extend overtime pay eligibility to thousands of workers in Pennsylvania, and is putting it on a path to a vote next month.

Wolf’s administration submitted its proposed regulation Thursday for a state rule-making board’s Nov. 21 meeting.

The five-member board has a 3-2 majority of Democratic appointees. Wolf, a Democrat, first unveiled the proposal in early 2018.

The revised rule would phase in the increase over three years and require in 2022 that salaried workers earning up to $45,500 a year get time-and-a-half pay for any time they work over 40 hours in a week. Business groups oppose it.

Pennsylvania’s current threshold is $23,660 a year. Wolf’s administration says the rule will expand overtime pay eligibility to 82,000 workers who earn above a federal threshold that’s rising to almost $36,000.

