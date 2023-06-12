N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that $350,000 in grants is available for Finger Lakes watershed communities.

The competitive funding is available to restore and protect water quality in communities in the Finger Lakes watershed. The grants will range from $25,000 to $50,000. Projects eligible for these grants must have defined and measurable objectives, tasks, and deliverables. These projects must be completed within a two-year contract term and be located within the Finger Lakes watershed.

The three project types that are eligible for funding are monitoring and researching to better understand and address the issues and vulnerabilities the Finger Lakes face, planning and implementing best management projects, and education and outreach. Education and outreach programs must increase understanding of the Finger Lakes’ natural resources, build community involvement, and encourage future stewardship.

“This is the first round of an exciting new grant opportunity administered by the Finger Lakes Watershed Hub to support projects in the Finger Lakes,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Grant applications are available through the New York State Grants Gateway. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on July 21. These grants are administered under the DEC’s Finger Lakes Watershed Grants Program and supported by New York State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

For more information about the Finger Lakes watershed and the available grants, you can visit this page of the DEC’s website. General questions about the Finger Lakes Watershed Grants Program can be emailed to Aimee Clinkhammer at FLWP@dec.ny.gov.