Greece man sentenced to 5 years shock probation for fatal hit-and-run in Irondequoit

by: Christian Garzone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who hit an 87-year-old Irondequoit woman as she crossed the street in 2018 was sentenced on Thursday.

Vincent Manillo of Greece was charged with criminally negligent homicide after killing Joan Dierna with his truck.

Dierna was found lying on Bayview Road by a police officer on patrol last November. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a search for the hit and run driver ensued.

Manillo later turned himself in to the police and said he wasn’t aware he had hit her.

He was sentenced Thursday to five years of shock probation. This means that over the five year time span he will also serve eight weekends in jail.

The courtroom was nothing short of emotional during the sentencing. Dierna’s family called what Manillo did ‘careless’, but said they ultimately forgive him.

The family said only God and Manillo know the truth of what happened that day, and they hope he finds peace.

Manillo’s lawyer spoke on his behalf outside the courtroom.

“I think he said it very eloquently under the circumstances, saying ‘not a day goes by that I don’t think about what happened’, and his inaction or negligence that caused Ms. Dierna’s death, which is just a tragedy,” said Manillo’s lawyer Joseph Damelio. “I’m certain he did not know he was in an accident.”

The judge said she hopes Manillo finds a way to give back to the community and honor Dierna.

