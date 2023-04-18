N.Y. (WETM) — During Earth Week, Governor Hochul announced the completion of eight renewable energy infrastructure projects across New York State. Three of these projects were in the Southern Tier.

“These large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects supported the creation of hundreds of clean, green jobs and will deliver clean energy to hundreds of thousands of New York homes,” said Hochul. “This Earth Week, we are seeing how clean energy can transform communities and lead to a greener future for all New Yorkers.”

Two wind power projects were completed in Steuben County this past February. The Baron Winds project created a 121.8 megawatts wind facility in the Towns of Cohocton, Dansville, and Wayland. RWE completed this project on February 7. The following day, NextEra Energy completed the Eight Point Wind project in the Towns of Greenwood and West Union. This project developed a 111.2 megawatt wind facility.

The other green energy project completed in the Southern Tier was Puckett Solar. On October 21, 2022, CS Energy finished constructing a 20 megawatt solar facility in the Town of Greene in Chenango County.

The amount of energy produced by these new renewable energy facilities is enough to power about 40,000 homes. These projects were part of New York’s goal of having a zero-emissions electricity sector by the year 2040.