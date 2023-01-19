DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Greenidge Generation announced this week that it had finished installing wire screens on its Seneca Lake intake pipes a few days before its DEC-approved deadline.

The cryptocurrency mining company announced on January 18, 2023 that it had finished installing the wire wedge screens on its intake pipes ahead of the Jan. 20 deadline. According to the company, it started working on the $6-million screen project in 2017 and, over the last five years, has followed all of the DEC’s and the federal government’s regulations and timelines.

“Our team is all from this area, and most, like me, grew up with this lake as central to their lives, and we care deeply about the health of Seneca Lake,” said Greenidge President Dale Irwin on the announcement of the installation. “After 80 years of this facility taking in water from different owners, we are thrilled to be the company to add this protection and deliver on a promise we made when we first decided to invest in Yates County.”

The original deadline of Sept. 30, 2022 was extended by the DEC just days before, prompting criticism from the Seneca Lake Guardians environmental group. The group called the DEC’s decision an “11th-hour bait and switch”. SLG has raised concerns about marine life in Seneca Lake getting drawn into the plant’s intake pipe, as well as the high temperature at which the water is pumped back into the lake.

Along the way of the project, Greenidge has maintained that it met all deadlines from the DEC and followed proper procedures. The company explained that the screen project took years of research, sampling, study and paperwork.

Local officials also commented on the end of the project, including the Chairwoman of the Yates County Legislature, the Town of Torrey Supervisor, and the Dresden Mayor, praising Greenidge for protecting marine life in Seneca Lake.