Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital prepares for Coronavirus outbreak

SAYRE, P.A. (WETM)- At JFK airport, screeners from centers for disease control (CDC) are already taking people’s temperatures and asking about symptoms of passengers arriving from central China where the outbreak began last month in the city of Wuhan.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an update today on the status of testing for the novel Coronavirus in New York State, after the United States CDC confirmed five cases in the united states.

Governor Cuomo stated ‘there have been no confirmed cases in New York State, as of today our department of health has sent samples for nine individuals to CDC for testing; four of these samples have proven negative and five results are still pending.”

“These five individuals remain in isolation as their samples are tested at CDC. while the risk for New Yorkers is currently low, we are still working to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe,” said Governor Cuomo.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital is taking precautionary measures in order to protect staff and patients.

“We have protocols that we can put in place for preparing for patients that might be impacted,” said Dr. Scalzone Chief Quality officer, Guthrie clinic.

“We have a very robust structure across our entire organization, a patient safety structure which allows us to take protocol guidance from the Cat all of the sites where we see patients,” said Scalzone.

There are currently no vaccines available to protect against human Coronavirus infection. However, to reduce your risk of infection you should ensure good hand hygiene, get the flu shot, cover your mouth when you cough, and stay home if you are ill.

There is no specific treatment available for any Coronavirus.