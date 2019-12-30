Harrisburg’s ‘Urban Churn’ start selling sauerkraut ice cream for limited time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Urban Churn in Harrisburg will start selling sauerkraut ice cream Sunday. ABC27 got a sneak peak at the treat being made Saturday afternoon.

The shop is bringing back the popular flavor for the third time.

It’ll be on the menu until the second week of January to celebrate the start of 2020.

The owner of the shop says it is a German tradition to eat sauerkraut to bring luck for the new year.

“For anyone that knows Urban Churn and what we do, we’re always about balancing the flavor, so it’s a good combination of the sweet and tangy,” said Adam Brackbill, who owns Urban Churn. “Whenever they try it, everyone really enjoys it. We have people buying six gallons of it at a time.”

Urban Churn says it uses all-natural ingredients to make custom flavors, all through traditional churning methods.