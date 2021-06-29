Helicopter crash at an Oneida County airport being investigated

Update:

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, three passengers were involved in the helicopter accident and have sustained minor injuries.

Around 1:47 p.m. Deekpak Dherny, 69-years-old of Rome was piloting a civilian helicopter and was approaching the runway in an attempt to land when warning alarms began to sound. Dherny continued to approach the runway and about 20-30 feet off the runway, but suddenly lost power and fell to the ground. The aircraft then bounced back into the air, impacted the ground for a second time, then rolled onto its left side before coming to a complete stop.

Luckily the three passengers were not seriously injured and were able to vacate the downed aircraft themselves before first responders arrived on the scene.

The pilot, Deekpak Dherny suffered minor cuts to his head and face.

The front left passenger, Charles Lewis, 53-years-old of Lexington, South Carolina suffered from minor cuts and an injury to his left shoulder. He has been transported by AmCare Ambulance to Rome Hospital.

The rear left passenger, Joseph Fernandez, 50-years-old of Broomfield, Colorado, also suffered from minor cuts, as well as an injury to his lower back. He also has been transported to Rome Hospital.

Again, none of the injuries sustained are life threatening at this time.

The FAA has been contacted and will be conducting their investigation at-a-later time. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by AmCare Ambulance, Rome Fire Department, Rome Police Department, Griffis Airport Fire Department, and Griffis International Airport personnel.

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is reporting that an investigation is underway for a helicopter crash that occurred at 1:47 pm at Rome Airport.

According to the Sheriff’s Office three people were in the aircraft when the accident occurred. Two of the occupants were transported to Rome Hospital by ambulance, while the third signed off at the scene.

The investigation is on going and more information will follow.