Here’s how you can apply to be a contact tracer in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In order to help contain the virus, New York State is looking to hire thousands of contact tracers.

The contact tracers will be tasked with tracking down people who came in contact with those infected with the virus and present information on quarantine procedures, testing referrals and directing people to community support specialists.

The position is temporary but will be extended as needed.

Some of the qualifications to apply include being a New York resident, having a high school diploma and being at least 18 years old, owning a phone and having reliable internet and being able to speak, read and write English fluently.

Contact tracers will be required to work a minimum of 20 hours per week.

If this sounds like something you qualify for and are interested in, you can apply online by visiting this website.