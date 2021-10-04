High amounts of COVID-19 detected in Watertown, Carthage wastewater

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — High amounts of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been detected in local wastewaters.

On Monday, Jefferson County Public Health released a monthly index for September 2021. This report contained key disease monitoring data, which according to Public Health, is what the department will use to support its work to control coronavirus in the future.

As the community transmission of COVID-19 remains high in the county, wastewater testing results indicated similar levels. According to the index, as of September 28 in the City of Watertown, and September 30 in the Village of Carthage and West Carthage, there were high amounts of SARS-CoV-2 in both wastewaters. This means that the levels of COVID-19 were quantifiable, indicating active transmission and “remediation needed immediately.”

Additionally included in the monthly index was Jefferson County’s current vaccination rate through September 30. As of the final day of September, 72.2% of the eligible population was fully vaccinated against the virus. A chart detailing vaccination data is included below:

Individuals vaccinated through September 30 At least one dose Fully vaccinated Total 77,638 65,760 % of total population 70.7% 59.9% Eligible population 12 years of age 77,638 65,760 % eligible population 12 years of age 85.2% 72.2% Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control

This vaccination data is also related to hospital discharges throughout the month of September. JCPHS confirmed that from September 1 to September 30, the county had 55 hospitalization discharges. The majority of discharges were among unvaccinated residents and those between the ages of 40 and 50.

Regarding testing, there have been 166,721 residents tested for the virus since March 2020. Out of all tests conducted, there have been 9,116 positive cases. The county’s 14-day average as of September 30 was 5.8%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 90 Jefferson County residents have died from the virus. The last reported death was on September 15, 2021.

Jefferson County Public Health Service will now be issuing a COVID-19 index every month. The full report is also available on the Department’s website.