The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in New York.

1/50 Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Orleans County

– Median household income: $52,620

— 23.2% below state median, 16.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

2/50 Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#49. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $52,685

— 23.1% below state median, 16.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

3/50 Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#48. Greene County

– Median household income: $53,601

— 21.7% below state median, 14.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,086 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%

— #1,264 highest rate among all counties nationwide

4/50 Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Steuben County

– Median household income: $53,663

— 21.6% below state median, 14.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,165 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

5/50 Kenneth Sponsler // Shutterstock

#46. Otsego County

– Median household income: $54,028

— 21.1% below state median, 14.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,214 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

6/50 North woodsman // Shutterstock

#45. Lewis County

– Median household income: $54,524

— 20.4% below state median, 13.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

— #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

7/50 marjobani // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Seneca County

– Median household income: $54,545

— 20.4% below state median, 13.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

— #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

8/50 Doug Kerr from Upstate New York // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Herkimer County

– Median household income: $54,646

— 20.2% below state median, 13.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

— #1,438 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

9/50 Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Chemung County

– Median household income: $54,940

— 19.8% below state median, 12.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.8%

— #1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

10/50 Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#41. Niagara County

– Median household income: $55,522

— 18.9% below state median, 11.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.4%

— #802 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,588 highest rate among all counties nationwide

11/50 Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#40. Oswego County

– Median household income: $55,967

— 18.3% below state median, 10.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

12/50 Stef Ko // Shutterstock

#39. Cortland County

– Median household income: $56,023

— 18.2% below state median, 10.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

— #973 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwidehttps://e99396169d28abb20ef7b2c81d5972ce.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

13/50 Nina Alizada // Shutterstock

#38. Oneida County

– Median household income: $56,027

— 18.2% below state median, 10.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

14/50 Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#37. Clinton County

– Median household income: $56,365

— 17.7% below state median, 10.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

15/50 PQK // Shutterstock

#36. Yates County

– Median household income: $56,563

— 17.4% below state median, 10.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwidehttps://e99396169d28abb20ef7b2c81d5972ce.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

16/50 tomtsya// Shutterstock

#35. Essex County

– Median household income: $56,763

— 17.1% below state median, 9.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.3%

— #1,057 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

17/50 UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Washington County

– Median household income: $57,258

— 16.4% below state median, 8.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,115 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #2,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

18/50 Eric Richards // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Sullivan County

– Median household income: $57,426

— 16.1% below state median, 8.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #696 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

19/50 Reilchey27 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Schoharie County

– Median household income: $57,714

— 15.7% below state median, 8.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

— #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

20/50 Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wyoming County

– Median household income: $58,052

— 15.2% below state median, 7.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

21/50 Canva

#30. Erie County

– Median household income: $58,121

— 15.1% below state median, 7.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

— #645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

22/50 PQK // Shutterstock

#29. Cayuga County

– Median household income: $58,377

— 14.8% below state median, 7.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

— #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

23/50 Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Hamilton County

– Median household income: $58,675

— 14.3% below state median, 6.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,335 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

24/50 Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wayne County

– Median household income: $59,449

— 13.2% below state median, 5.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

25/50 Benjamin D. Esham (bdesham) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Livingston County

– Median household income: $59,510

— 13.1% below state median, 5.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

— #956 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,857 highest rate among all counties nationwide

26/50 Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Monroe County

– Median household income: $60,075

— 12.3% below state median, 4.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.7%

— #530 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,615 highest rate among all counties nationwide

27/50 Victor Moussa // Shutterstock

#24. Brooklyn

– Median household income: $60,231

— 12.1% below state median, 4.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.0%

— #368 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #753 highest rate among all counties nationwide

28/50 Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#23. Tompkins County

– Median household income: $60,240

— 12.0% below state median, 4.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

29/50 Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Genesee County

– Median household income: $60,524

— 11.6% below state median, 3.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

— #864 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #2,015 highest rate among all counties nationwide

30/50 Gbklyn // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Warren County

– Median household income: $61,024

— 10.9% below state median, 2.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

31/50 littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#20. Onondaga County

– Median household income: $61,359

— 10.4% below state median, 2.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #504 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

32/50 Colgate University // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Madison County

– Median household income: $61,633

— 10.0% below state median, 1.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

— #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #2,336 highest rate among all counties nationwide

33/50 WCohen // Shutterstock

#18. Tioga County

– Median household income: $62,999

— 8.0% below state median, 0.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.7%

— #607 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

34/50 Fred Hsu // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ulster County

– Median household income: $64,304

— 6.1% below state median, 2.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

— #395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

35/50 Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Ontario County

– Median household income: $64,944

— 5.2% below state median, 3.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.6%

— #434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

36/50 UpstateNYer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Schenectady County

– Median household income: $65,499

— 4.4% below state median, 4.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

— #387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

37/50 Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. Albany County

– Median household income: $66,252

— 3.3% below state median, 5.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

— #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

38/50 Daniel Case // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Columbia County

– Median household income: $66,787

— 2.5% below state median, 6.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

— #393 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

39/50 Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Queens County

– Median household income: $68,666

— 0.3% above state median, 9.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 33.0%

— #296 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

40/50 Matt H. Wade // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Rensselaer County

– Median household income: $68,991

— 0.7% above state median, 9.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.5%

— #351 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #2,434 highest rate among all counties nationwide

41/50 Mwanner // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Orange County

– Median household income: $79,944

— 16.7% above state median, 27.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 39.8%

— #143 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

42/50 Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#9. Dutchess County

– Median household income: $81,219

— 18.6% above state median, 29.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 40.4%

— #138 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

43/50 Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#8. Staten Island

– Median household income: $82,783

— 20.9% above state median, 31.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 42.2%

— #107 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,773 highest rate among all counties nationwide

44/50 PhotoItaliaStudio // Shutterstock

#7. Saratoga County

– Median household income: $84,291

— 23.1% above state median, 34.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.1%

— #127 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #2,989 highest rate among all counties nationwide

45/50 pisaphotography // Shutterstock

#6. Manhattan

– Median household income: $86,553

— 26.4% above state median, 37.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 45.4%

— #66 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

46/50 Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#5. Rockland County

– Median household income: $93,024

— 35.8% above state median, 48.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 47.0%

— #59 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

— #2,871 highest rate among all counties nationwide

47/50 Canva

#4. Westchester County

– Median household income: $96,610

— 41.1% above state median, 53.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 48.8%

— #46 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #2,605 highest rate among all counties nationwide

48/50 Tim Hettler from New York, NY, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Suffolk County

– Median household income: $101,031

— 47.5% above state median, 60.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 50.6%

— #31 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%

— #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide

49/50 James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#2. Putnam County

– Median household income: $104,486

— 52.6% above state median, 66.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 52.3%

— #25 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

— #3,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide

50/50 littlenySTOCK // Shutterstock

#1. Nassau County

– Median household income: $116,100

— 69.5% above state median, 84.7% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 56.6%

— #13 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

— #3,052 highest rate among all counties nationwide