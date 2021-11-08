Hochul signs legislation to create a NYS Firearm Violence Research Institute

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to create a state Firearm Violence Research Institute. The institute will examine gun violence using scientific research methods.

“New York has led the nation on implementing effective, common-sense gun safety policies, and the new Firearm Violence Research Institute further cements our commitment to fighting the scourge of gun violence,” said Hochul.

The institute will work towards identifying solutions to gun violence and will build off of the work currently being done by SUNY. The institute will also work to find science-based solutions to gun violence in communities.

“This institute will be a world-class hub for helping us understand the full scope of this ongoing crisis, providing the tools we need to save lives, keep our communities safe and put an end to the gun violence epidemic,” said Hochul.

Hochul said the institute will be advising the governor and governmental agencies, and working with the State Legislature on matters relating to firearm violence across the state.

The legislation adds to the state tax law to provide taxpayers an option to fund the work of the Firearm Violence Research Institute.

According to the Everytown for Gun Safety, 38,826 people die by guns throughout the country every year. New York has the second-lowest rate of gun death in the country, with a rate of 4.1 deaths per 100,000 people.