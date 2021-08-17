Hostess recalling some hamburger, hot dog buns over possible contamination

(WIVB) – Hostess Brands is recalling some hamburger and hot dog buns due to potential listeria and salmonella contamination.
Included in the voluntary recall are Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns. Hostess became aware of the issue from co-manufacturer Best Harvest Bakeries’ environmental monitoring program.
Both Listeria monocytogenes and salmonella are organisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses, while listeria can cause pregnant women to experience miscarriages and stillbirths.
No illnesses had been reported as of Monday. The recall is being issued out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recalled buns were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores across the U.S. Consumers with products bearing any of the listed “sell by” dates should throw them out or return them for a full refund.
|Product
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Best By Date
|Hostess® Soft White Hamburger Buns
|888109110987
|I060989300
I061189300
I061289300
I061489300
I061389300
I061589300
I061689300
I061789300
I061889300
I061989300
I062089300
I062489300
I062589300
I062989300
I070389300
I070289300
I063089300
I070789300
I070689300
I070889300
I070989300
I071089300
I071389300
I071189300
I071489300
I071289300
I071589300
I071689300
I072089300
I072389300
I072989300
I073189300
|8/13/2021
8/15/2021
8/16/2021
8/18/2021
8/17/2021
8/19/2021
8/20/2021
8/21/2021
8/22/2021
8/23/2021
8/24/2021
8/28/2021
8/29/2021
9/2/2021
9/6/2021
9/5/2021
9/3/2021
9/10/2021
9/9/2021
9/11/2021
9/12/2021
9/13/2021
9/16/2021
9/14/2021
9/17/2021
9/15/2021
9/18/2021
9/19/2021
9/23/2021
9/26/2021
10/2/2021
10/4/2021
|Hostess® Soft White Hot Dog Buns
|888109110970
|I060989300
I062189300
I062289300
I062389300
I062589300
I062689300
I063089300
I070189300
I070689300
I071289300
I072089300
I072189300
I072289300
I072389300
I072489300
I072789300
|8/13/2021
8/25/2021
8/26/2021
8/27/2021
8/29/2021
8/30/2021
9/3/2021
9/4/2021
9/9/2021
9/15/2021
9/23/2021
9/24/2021
9/25/2021
9/26/2021
9/27/2021
9/30/2021
No other Hostess products are affected.