(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org.

The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations in the state.

The report said that on average across the country, teachers earn 11% more than the average salary. Pennsylvania, California and New York ranked as the top three. Washington, D.C., Arizona, and Virginia were ranked at the bottom.

The report said that in Pennsylvania, teachers earned an average salary of $71,281 in the 2020-2021 school year This is compared to an average salary of $58,260 for all other occupations.

New York’s ranking showed that on average, teachers in the Empire State during the 2020-2021 school year made $87,738, compared to $68,510 for all other jobs.

The top 10 states for teacher pay according to the report are:

Pennsylvania (teachers earn 28.5% more than the state’s average salary) California (teachers earn 25.4% more than the state’s average salary) New York (teachers earn 24.5% more than the state’s average salary) Rhode Island (teachers earn 22.3% more than the state’s average salary) Connecticut (teachers earn 20.6% more than the state’s average salary) Hawaii (teachers earn 18.7% more than the state’s average salary) Massachusetts (teachers earn 18.3% more than the state’s average salary) Michigan (teachers earn 16.5% more than the state’s average salary) Oregon (teachers earn 16.3% more than the state’s average salary) Illinois (teachers earn 16.2% more than the state’s average salary)

The full report from business.org can be read here.