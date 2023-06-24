(WTAJ) — With summer officially here, Americans across the country will be taking trips, but gas prices are still high. Here’s how prices in New York and Pennsylvania rank compared to the rest of the USA.

In New York, residents and those passing through will be looking at paying the 13th highest price in the country, according to AAA. One gallon of gas costs New Yorkers an average of $3.697.

Ranking just behind New York state, regular gas, also known as octane 87, in Pennsylvania is currently an average of $3.647 per gallon. This is also just slightly above the national average of $3.578 per gallon. Pennsylvanians have the 14th highest gas price in the country.

Below are the top 15 most expensive states, including the District of Columbia, to purchase a gallon of regular gas.

STATES AVERAGE PRICE PER GALLON Washington $4.973 California $4.846 Hawaii $4.726 Oregon $4.630 Nevada $4.256 Alaska $4.225 Arizona $4.021 Utah $4.019 Illinois $3.995 Idaho $3.980 District of Columbia $3.747 Montana $3.709 New York $3.697 Pennsylvania $3.647 Connecticut $3.644 Regular gas prices as of June 24 according to AAA

All of New York and Pennsylvania’s neighbors are lower than the national average. Pennsylvania’s surprisingly high gas price is primarily because of the state’s gas tax, which as of January 1, 2023, is $0.611 per gallon. That’s a jump from 2022 when PA’s tax was $0.576 per gallon. This is also the first time it has gone up since 2017.

New Yorkers can’t blame taxes for such high gas prices. New York’s gas tax is only $0.1815 per gallon, which is lowed compared to most other states. The general consensus is supply and demand are driving the gas price up in New York.

Gas prices have come down significantly since this time last year, though. According to AAA, the average cost per gallon of gas was $4.984 in Pennsylvania and $4.976 in New York. These prices are just above the nation’s current highest gas price. Gas in Washington is currently $4.973 per gallon.

The cheapest state to get gas is currently Mississippi, with gas costing an average of $3.002 per gallon.