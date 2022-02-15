How to avoid coyote conflicts, according to DEC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued guidance to help prevent conflicts between coyotes, people and their pets. New Yorkers are asked to follow these guidelines to avoid any issues.

“This is the time of year when New York’s resident coyotes breed and set up dens for pups that will arrive in the spring,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “While conflicts with people and pets are rare, New Yorkers should remain alert and follow DEC’s common-sense guidelines to minimize the risk for potential conflicts with coyotes.”

Coyotes can be found throughout the state and usually avoid contact with people. However, the DEC said coyotes become more territorial during breeding and pup-rearing seasons in the spring and summer.

Reducing conflicts with coyotes

Don’t feed coyotes or leave food outside, including pet food and garbage.

Don’t allow pets to run free. Supervise them while they are outside.

Don’t allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, make loud noises, wave your arms or throw sticks to scare them away.

Fence in your yard to deter coyotes.

Remove brush and tall grass from around homes to reduce cover for coyotes.

Teach children to not approach coyotes.

The DEC said seeing an occasional coyote is not a cause for concern. However, if they don’t show fear of people or are constantly around homes during the day, the public can contact the Regional DEC Wildlife Office.

More information about avoiding coyote conflicts can be found on the DEC website.