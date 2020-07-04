Hudson’s ‘Shared Summer Streets’ program extends hours through summer

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson’s Shared Summer Streets program will continue through the season following a successful trial weekend. Starting Friday, at 4 p.m., the program will change the traffic and parking patterns along Warren Street between 7th and Front Streets to allow pedestrians and customers to have more space to social distance.

Shared Summer Streets goes into effect Monday to Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The initiative supports local businesses in their safe reopening efforts by expanding services to sidewalks and parking areas and lowering the local speed limit to five miles per hour.

Metered parking will still be available on Warren Street. Fees for businesses to set up in parking spaces have been waived till at least July 13, depending on whether Hudson can find an income source to offset lost parking fees. However, businesses still have to apply for a permit to use parking spots as retail space.

In a survey of Hudson residents, businesses, and visitors from the trial weekend in June, almost 80% agreed Shared Summer Streets should continue. Organizers worked closely with the city officials, local businesses, and residents, and Hudson Mayor Kamal Johnson said he will name an advisory committee so feedback from the community continues to better the program.