Human rights march in Altoona draws hundreds

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of people marched in downtown Altoona on Saturday for a Human Rights March and Rally following the death of George Floyd.

The crowd of over 700 people marched from Heritage Plaza and circled the downtown area.

22-year-old Anita Johnson organized the event and says its not a “protest” but a “peaceful march.” Johnson says she’s experienced unfair treatment growing up locally and wants to put an end to it.

The Altoona Police Department was present during the 2-hour march.

What happened in Minneapolis is a tragedy and these people want to voice their opinion and were going to allow them to do that and keep them safe while they do it.” Sgt. Matthew Plummer

Minutes into the march, the 17th street bridge in Altoona was filled with demonstrators laying down, some with their hands behind their backs, paying respect to George Floyd. They stayed there for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time the now-former Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck.

The almost three mile march ended back on 11th ave. where it began.