Hundreds of Bills fans sign petition asking for Bills stadium to be renamed in honor of Marv Levy

(WIVB) – Could the Bills stadium be renamed after Marv Levy?

Hundreds of Bills fans have signed an open letter on Change.org to ask the team to rename the stadium in honor of the legendary Bills head coach, who turned 95 today.

“There is no better person to bestow this honor upon than Hall of Fame Coach Marv Levy, the man who led the Bills to four consecutive AFC Championships,” the letter reads. “Throughout his career, Marv Levy’s decency, resilience, and intellectual curiosity were unparalleled. Indeed, they still are today. Renaming the stadium in his honor would be a fitting tribute to this great man and a worthy capstone on his football career.”

