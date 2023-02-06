(WTAJ) — Hundreds of food products from salads to fruit cups are being recalled in Pennsylvania and eight other states after the Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC in Baltimore found Listeria monocytogenes in tested samples.

According to a release from the FDA, the recalled products were sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

These products were distributed in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Recalled Products were sold in retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers.

The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products. A listing of the relevant product information is provided at the bottom of this press release.

All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell-through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023.

The recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

You can see the full list of products below: