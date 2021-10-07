India Walton’s car towed over unpaid parking tickets and expired inspection

Regional News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton said her car has been towed.

In a Facebook post, Walton says she was late on some parking tickets, and her inspection was expired. We’re told the cost of the tickets came to $670.

She goes on to hint that the towing may have been an act of retribution by City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

“Today is another example of Ms. Walton’s failure to take responsibility for anything – there is always someone else to blame or a conspiracy around the corner,” said Conor Hurley, Campaign Manager of Brown for Buffalo. “Breaking the law is not ‘my bad…but’ over and over. If you don’t follow the law, you can’t be expected to uphold it.”

Read the full Facebook post below:

