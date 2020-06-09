Ithaca College cancels in-person 2020 commencement, announces alternative plans

Regional News
Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College has announced the cancellation of their traditional 2020 commencement ceremony, but offered alternative plans.

First, there will be a full virtual commencement for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2.

In order for seniors to get excited about the virtual commencement, they will receive a “celebration box” from the college. This will be mailed to the address that the student listed on their application for a degree.

The college will also give students the opportunity to gather in-person on South Hill from June 25 to June 27 in 2021.

That is the date for next year’s Alumni Weekend, where the college is planning a slate of events just for the Class of 2020. One of these events will include the Senior Splash.

To read the full announcement from Ithaca College, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now