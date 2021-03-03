Ithaca Common Council meeting scheduled for tonight

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – The City of Ithaca Common Council will have a meeting this evening at 6 PM. The public is invited to sign up to speak at the meeting.

While it is not currently on the agenda posted on the City of Ithaca’s website it is believed that the Re-Imagining of Public Safety will be a topic brought up tonight. This topic has blown up over the past week, when Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick released information about the plan to GQ magazine, prior to releasing information to the Ithaca Police Department and staff.

The plan includes a total revamping of law enforcement in Ithaca, which would require current officers to reapply for a job with the new department as public safety workers. This also comes at a time when there have been numerous violent crimes in the city within the past month, including shootings, armed robberies with injuries, and stabbings.

Up to 40 citizens are able to sign up to speak at the meeting or submit comments to be attached to the minutes. Registration to speak at the meeting will close at 3 PM. You can also reach out to the Common Council at any time via the following email address: council@cityofithaca.org.

