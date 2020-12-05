Ithaca man arrested on multiple felonies in relation to burglary and larcenies

ITHACA, NY (WETM)- Ithaca Police Department announced this evening, that they have made an arrest in the case of multiple burglaries, and larcenies from Harold’s Square Apartments. Ithaca Police released the following information in relation to the case.

On Monday, November 30th, 2020, an Ithaca Police officer received a complaint of a number of items that were found to have been stolen from the Harold’s Square Apartments, 125 E. State St., Ithaca, NY. This apartment complex is occupied with tenants as construction on the building continues.

Initial investigation into this theft complaint yielded that more than $8,500.00 worth of property was stolen during two different incidents of burglary and larceny over the previous few days. The stolen items consisted primarily of a variety of appliances, construction materials, and electronic devices taken from both the residential areas and construction site of Harolds Square, including a front load washer, front load dryers, a large screen television set, a dishwasher, an air compressor, and a number of other items. It was determined that moving carts were stolen and used to haul the proceeds of these crimes during at least two occasions of the building being burglarized between November 25th and November 30th, 2020, the period of time just before Thanksgiving through the subsequent weekend. Other property and structures throughout the building were found to have been damaged during these incidents as well.

This case remained an open investigation through Saturday, December 5th, 2020.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Ithaca Police Department was called to respond to check the welfare of an individual who was found to be unconscious near City Hall, 108 E. Green St., which is next to the construction site of Harolds Square Apartments. It was initially believed, based on the man’s attire and his proximity to tools and supplies, that a construction worker had lost consciousness due to a medical condition. The individual was evaluated by Bangs Ambulance personnel and refused further medical treatment. Subsequently, a number of other carts were found nearby that had been filled with numerous construction tools, construction materials, and a variety of other items that had been removed from Harolds Square and its construction site. The individual was identified as Daniel J. Yetsko, a 35-year-old male, known to be an undomiciled person who lives in the City of Ithaca area. He was detained in relation to investigating the circumstances surrounding the property that had been removed from the apartment building and construction site. Mr. Yetsko was ultimately released as the investigation into the circumstances continued.

Further investigation revealed that the Harolds Square construction site and apartment building had been burglarized again during the early morning hours of December 2nd, 2020. The perpetrator forced entry into the apartment building using a knife and subsequently accessed the construction site. During that incident over $65,000.00 worth of construction materials, construction tools, and a variety of other items were stolen. During this incident, a number of areas throughout the apartment building, on multiple floors, were found to have been damaged. Damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

The Ithaca Police Department continued to investigate these incidents and Daniel Yetsko was taken into custody today, December 5th, 2020 and charged with Burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, and Grand Larceny in the third degree, a class D felony in regards to the incidents of burglary and larceny that happened between November 25th and 30th at the Harolds Square apartments. Daniel Yetsko was also charged with Burglary in the second degree (a class C felony) and Grand Larceny in the second degree, also a class C felony, in relation to the burglary that happened at Harolds Square on December 2nd, 2020, and theft of over $65,000 worth of tools, supplies, materials, and other property.

Daniel Yetsko was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Richard Wallace in regards to the charges described and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5000.00 bail / $10,000.00 bond.

Some of the property that was stolen remains unrecovered. Anyone with any information in connection to these incidents or the property that was stolen is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through the following means:

