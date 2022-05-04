ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Ithaca Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the two

people in the attached pictures.

On April 12th 2022, the Ithaca Police Department responded to several reports of

intentional property damage that occurred during overnight. The property

damaged includes, ATMs owned by several financial institutions and city owned property

for the collection of money for parking services.

Police say that anyone with information may remain anonymous, and are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department. You can call police dispatch at 607-272-3245, police administration at 607-272-9973, police tipline at 607-330-0000, or the anonymous Email Tip Address.