Ithaca Police investigate drive-by shooting

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the city last night.

Last night around 11:20 PM, Ithaca Police were called to respond to the area of the 600 block of Spencer Rd in regards to multiple people reporting hearing a number of gun shots fired in the vicinity. Ithaca Police Officers arrived and checked the area, initially finding no perpetrators that remained on scene and no victims that were injured.



Further investigation revealed that a person traveling in a vehicle on the 600 block of Spencer Rd fired a number of shots from a gun at a house on the same block, in what is often referred to as a drive-by shooting. Bullets were found to have struck a multiple-dwelling house, at least one of which penetrated the residence and was found lodged inside a home.



No injured persons were found, nor have come forward. This incident is actively being investigated and the Ithaca Police Department is not releasing any further details at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Investigations Division through the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips