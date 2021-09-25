Ithaca Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired Friday Night

ITHICA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police Officers responded to reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.

According to police, Tomkins County 911 Center received multiple calls regarding several shots fired in the 500 Block of W. Buffalo St. This was the second such complaint in the same location within several hours.

Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched and responded to the area to investigate. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and other evidence of a shooting, including shell casings from a handgun. No victims from this incident have been located.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken with Police are asked to contact IPD by one of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

