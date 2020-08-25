Ithaca Police responding to shots fired in Kinney Drugs parking lot

According to the Ithaca Police Department, at around 5:45 Monday night, police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of 500 block of North Cayuga Street near Thompson Park.

Once on scene, police found evidence that a shooting had happened in the parking lot of the Kinney Drugs at 513 North Cayuga Street.

Officers saying that a fight broke out between four people when an adult male chased and fired shots at two younger men.

Police say that at this time there have been no subjects connected to the shootings and it is believed that a newer model blue pickup truck was being operated by one of the people involved.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 272-9973