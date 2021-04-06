Ithaca police seeking help locating missing man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

On April 3, the Ithaca Police Department initiated a missing person investigation into the whereabouts of Marquise C. Terry, 23. He was last seen at the West Village Apartment Complex in Ithaca on March 13.

Terry is 6’0”, and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Terry was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Terry’s whereabouts should call the Ithaca Police Department at (607) 330-0000 or email policeinfo@cityofithaca.org.