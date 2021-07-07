Jail chaplain charged 22 times after having sex with Altona Correctional Facility inmate

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman employed at the Altona Correctional Facility was charged last week after engaging in a sexual relationship with an inmate.

New York State Police have arrested Tamra A. Murphy, 62, of Malone following an investigation at the Altona Correctional Facility in Altona, New York.

According to Police, Murphy engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate and provided money for him while employed as a chaplain.

Subsequently, Murphy was charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree

Seven counts of Introducing Contraband in the Second Degree

14 Counts of Official Misconduct

Murphy was arraigned in Clinton County Court and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to Clinton County Court on July 15, 2021.

This case was investigated by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.