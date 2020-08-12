Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend balks at prison conditions

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Laura Cavanaugh / Getty)

NEW YORK (AP) — A British socialite says Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide last year is to blame for onerous conditions she faces in jail while awaiting trial on charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a judge Tuesday to relax her conditions in a Brooklyn federal lockup. They told U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan that Maxwell’s treatment stems from the death of the financier who was once her boyfriend.

Lawyers said Maxwell is held under “uniquely onerous conditions” because of what happened to Epstein at a Manhattan jail.

The letter also said prosecutors should reveal the identities of three women whose sexual abuse claims led to Maxwell’s arrest. The judge ordered prosecutors to respond by Thursday.