Judge orders NXIVM co-founder to reveal redacted court submissions

A federal judge has ordered Nancy Salzman, co-founder of the Capital Region sex cult NXIVM, to file a public version of her sentencing memorandum and supporting exhibits that remain redacted.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A federal judge has ordered Nancy Salzman, co-founder of the Capital Region sex cult NXIVM, to file a public version of her sentencing memorandum and supporting exhibits that remain redacted.

This comes after the Times Union newspaper filed a letter to the court to get the documents unsealed. Salzman’s sentencing memo was partially redacted, along with exhibits A through G. She claimed these portions of the submission made references to medical and personally-identifying information.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis ordered that she file a public version of the document, with the exception of references to medical conditions, by Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 12 p.m.

The order reads: “The court agrees that references to medical conditions will be redacted, but declines to withhold the remaining content of her sentencing submission from the public eye.”

Salzman, who pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering in the NXIVM case, was sentenced in September to 3 1/2 years in prison for her role in the organization.