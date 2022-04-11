HUDSON RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that their annual effort to monitor eels in the Hudson River has begun.

According to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, teachers, students, and local residents will be venturing into tributary streams to participate in DEC’s ongoing research on migrating juvenile American eels. This spring, students, local volunteers, DEC staff, and partner organizations will be monitoring glass eels at 12 sites on the Hudson River from New York Harbor to the Capital Region.

According to the DEC, American eels have one of the most unusual life cycles of any fish. Eels are hatched in the Sargasso Sea north of Puerto Rico, and arrive in estuaries every spring including the Hudson River as translucent, two-inch-long “glass eels.”

DEC and students check 10-foot, cone-shaped nets called fyke nets which are specifically designed to catch the small eels during this life stage. Student researchers then count and release the glass eels back into the water and record environmental data on temperature and tides.

Most of the eels are released above dams, waterfalls, and other barriers so that they have better access to their habitat. Eels will live in freshwater rivers and streams for up to 30 years before returning to the sea to spawn.

Coastal states from Florida to Maine monitor the young-of-the-year migrations of American eels, using the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission protocols. Hudson River eel project participants are trained in these field collection protocols to ensure useful data collection. Commissioner Seggos said the annual study is an important way to connect the community while gathering information.

“New York is home to significant habitat critical to the lifecycles of many migratory fish species,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Now in its 15th year, DEC’s Hudson River Eel Project is an excellent way to connect students and local residents with nature while gathering data to advance the study of American eels and this species’ role in our ecosystem.”

The project was initiated by DEC’s Hudson River Estuary Program and Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve to gather information for eel conservation. Since the project began, volunteers have caught, counted, and released more than one million juvenile eels into an upstream habitat.