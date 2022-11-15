(WETM) – Just as much of the Twin Tiers due to get snow over the next few days, along with much of Western New York, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reminding drivers to be cautious and providing tips on how to best drive safely.

The number one tip the NHTSA gave is to slow down. The administration said that in 2019, there were 182,000 police-reported crashes in wintry conditions and 440 fatal crashes. NHTSA also to give yourself plenty of follow distance from the car in front of you so you have enough time to stop.

Even before the snow arrives or before you go on a long trip, you should check the air pressure, damage, and age of your tires. Always full tires to the pressure listed on your driver’s doorframe, and check the tread (2/32″ minimum) and sidewalls for any cuts, cracks, or punctures.

If you find yourself stuck on the road in an emergency during wintry weather, the NHTSA said to avoid overexerting yourself and stay in your car. You should also make sure your car can be seen by putting bright markers on the antenna and windows and leaving the dome light on.

A dangerous concern of being snowed in while inside your car is carbon monoxide poisoning. To avoid this, the NHTSA said to make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of any snow and only run your car sporadically.

Gas tanks should be close to full as often as possible, and if possible, keep a shovel, broom, abrasive material (sand or kitty litter), jumper cables, flashlight, blankets, water, snacks, and a phone charger in the vehicle throughout the winter.

Making sure fluid levels—especially coolant and wiper fluid—is also important in the winter, according to the agency.

For more tips on how to prep your vehicle for the winter and to keep you and your kids safe while driving, visit the NHTSA website.