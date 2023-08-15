GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs pharmacists will soon be able to provide RSV vaccines to adults 60 years and older in Vermont and New York State in an press release made on Tuesday, August 15.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults are at increased risk for serious illness and complications from RSV.

Respiratory viruses typically spread during the fall season. Seniors are advised to get a flu shot, updated COVID-19 vaccine and the RSV vaccine.

RSV vaccine appointments will be available beginning in September. Visit KinneyDrugs.com to sign up for health and wellness notifications, including RSV vaccine updates.

