Knoebels to open July 1

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, Knoebels announced it is opening for the season on July 1.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back even sooner in July than we anticipated,” said Brian Knoebel, fourth generation owner. “It was important to the Knoebel family and the Knoebels team to be able to preserve as much of summer as possible for our guests.”

According to the release, the park will be open from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM for the first few weeks.

“At this point, we expect to open with 30+ rides and the majority of our food stands, games and gift shops,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson. “If possible, we’ll open additional rides as the season goes on, depending on project completion and additional hiring.”

The park has also implemented new safety precautions for guests. Some of those include:

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the park

Cleaning and sanitizing routines

Additional team member training

Updated policies and procedures for team members and guests

Signage with important health and safety reminders

Sneeze guards at food stands, gift shops, guest services and handstamp

Managing capacity via parking lot management, if necessary

More information on the park opening can be found here.