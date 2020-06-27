Knoebels to open July 1

Regional News

by: Madonna Mantione

Posted: / Updated:

ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, Knoebels announced it is opening for the season on July 1.

“We’re excited to welcome guests back even sooner in July than we anticipated,” said Brian Knoebel, fourth generation owner. “It was important to the Knoebel family and the Knoebels team to be able to preserve as much of summer as possible for our guests.”

According to the release, the park will be open from 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM for the first few weeks.

“At this point, we expect to open with 30+ rides and the majority of our food stands, games and gift shops,” said Stacy Ososkie, Knoebels spokesperson. “If possible, we’ll open additional rides as the season goes on, depending on project completion and additional hiring.”

The park has also implemented new safety precautions for guests. Some of those include:

  • Hand sanitizing stations throughout the park
  • Cleaning and sanitizing routines
  • Additional team member training
  • Updated policies and procedures for team members and guests
  • Signage with important health and safety reminders
  • Sneeze guards at food stands, gift shops, guest services and handstamp
  • Managing capacity via parking lot management, if necessary

More information on the park opening can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now