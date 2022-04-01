BINGHAMTON NY – The 3 men at the center of the Colonial restaurant rape and drug allegations are now facing additional charges

A Broome County Grand Jury has indicted brothers Ron Kweller, seen in the beard and Leor Kweller, taller with glasses, on first-degree rape charges.

That’s up from the 3rd degree rape counts that Binghamton Police charged them with.

The difference is that a first-degree charge alleges a forcible rape, while 3rd degree means sex without consent.

41-year-old Ron Kweller of Vestal is also charged with a criminal sex act for allegedly raping a woman who had just turned 21 two days prior, while 42-year-old Leor Kweller of Brooklyn is also charged with sexual abuse for raping a 19-year-old woman.

Their co-defendant, 33-year-old Jordan Rindgen of Binghamton is facing a total of 8 charges now, 3 of them drug-related, for allegedly providing cocaine to the victims, as well as 4 alleged sex crimes and unlawfully dealing with a child.

The charges stem from alleged rapes that took place on November 27th of last year inside the offices of Ron Kweller’s real estate development company Rent Bing, located at 141 Washington Street in Binghamton.

Both Ron Kweller and Rindgen are co-owners of the Colonial restaurant and bar which is around the corner from the Rent Bing office.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says his office and the Binghamton Police are working diligently on the case.

“Investigations take time, justice takes time. It takes a while for cases to work their way through the criminal justice system and that’s what’s going to happen in this case just like any other case,” says Korchak.

All 3 men plead NOT guilty and were allowed to remain free pending their trials.

All of them have orders of protection against them forbidding them from having contact with the alleged victims.

The prosecution submitted a request to the court seeking a DNA sample from Leor Kweller.

The Colonial and its sister restaurants Dos Rios and Stone Fox, of which Kweller and Rindgen are also part-owners, have multiple other owners and investors.

A joint statement was put out previously, indicating that Kweller and Rindgen had been removed from day-to-day operations at the restaurants back in December when police announced their investigation into the allegations of sexual assault that were circulating on social media.

A New York City public relations firm put out a statement today on behalf of all 3 defendants stating quote

“The story being told is not true. Jordan Rindgen, Yaron Kweller and Leor Kweller are innocent of all charges. We eagerly await our day in court.” unquote.